Taiwan's Foxconn says wants its customers to sell a lot of EVs

Taiwan's Foxconn , the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday it was not in the business of selling its own electric vehicle brand but wanted its customers to sell a lot of EVs.

Chairman Liu Young-way said at the company's annual Tech Day that from design to build, the company has the capability in EVs and its global footprint gave it a "huge advantage" to meet the EV industry's demands.

Foxconn has ambitious plans with EVs to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms.