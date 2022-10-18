Taiwan's Foxconn says wants its customers to sell a lot of EVs

Taiwan's Foxconn , the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday it was not in the business of selling its own electric vehicle brand but wanted its customers to sell a lot of EVs.
Chairman Liu Young-way said at the company's annual Tech Day that from design to build, the company has the capability in EVs and its global footprint gave it a "huge advantage" to meet the EV industry's demands.Foxconn has ambitious plans with EVs to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms.