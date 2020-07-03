App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Taiwan's Foxconn says customs clearing procedures in India have been resolved

Foxconn's customs clearance for cargo logistics in India has been resolved and all local regulatory procedures have been complied with, Foxconn said in a filing to Taipei stock exchange. It did not elaborate.

Reuters

Apple supplier Foxconn said on Friday customs clearing procedures in India have been resolved, as additional scrutiny by the country of imports from China disrupted operations in some foreign firms amid tensions between the Asian giants.

Customs officers at Indian ports have held back shipments from China and sought additional clearances after deadly clashes at the disputed Himalayan border last month. The increased scrutiny of imports from China has disrupted operations at Foxconn, three sources told Reuters earlier this week.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:45 am

