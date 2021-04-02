Taiwan train crash kills 41, many trapped, in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

Image: AFP Photo/Taiwan Red Cross

At least 41 people were killed and dozens remained trapped in wreckage after a Taiwan train derailed in a tunnel on April 2 after it apparently hit a truck that slid off a road.

The crash is being seen as the island nation's worst rail tragedy in at least four decades.

The express train travelling from capital Taipei to Taitung was carrying tourists and people headed home ahead of the long weekend. It came off the rails north of Hualien in the eastern part of the country, the fire department said.

According to the fire department said, the train was carrying around 350 people. Local media reported that many people were standing as the train was full, and were thrown about when it crashed.

In a tweet, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said: "In response to a train derailment in Hualien, Taiwan, our emergency services have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident."

Images of the crash scene showed carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart due to the crash impact. Some others carriages were crumpled, hindering rescuers reaching passengers.

More than 40 people have already been taken to hospital and others injured are in the process of being taken to hospital, with dozens reportedly trapped in train carriages.



Taiwan train accident.#AFPgraphics map showing the location of a deadly train derailment in eastern Taiwan today pic.twitter.com/O8EFCe4PDu

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 2, 2021

Between 80 to 100 people were evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have "deformed" and are hard to gain access to, it added.

Reuters cited the official Central News Agency as saying that a truck that was "not parked properly" was suspected of sliding into the path of the train. The fire department reportedly showed a picture of what appeared to be the truck's wreckage next to the derailed train, and an aerial image of the end of the train sitting on the track next to a construction site.

Part of the train was situated outside the tunnel, and those in carriages still in the tunnel were being led to safety, Taiwan's railway administration said.

The accident occurred at the start of a long weekend for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day.

Taiwan's mountainous east coast is a popular tourist destination, and the railway line from the capital down the east coast is known for tunnels and route that runs along the coast.

The Taipei-Hualien line was opened in 1979.

(With inputs from Reuters and Agence France-Presse)