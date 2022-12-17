 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Taiwan to fine Foxconn for unauthorised China investment

Reuters
Dec 17, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST

Taiwan has turned a wary eye on China's ambition to boost its semiconductor industry and is tightening legislation to prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology.

(Image Courtesy: AFP)

Taiwan's government said on Saturday it would fine Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, for an unauthorised investment in a Chinese chip maker even after the Taiwanese firm said it would be selling the stake.

Taiwan has turned a wary eye on China's ambition to boost its semiconductor industry and is tightening legislation to prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology.

Foxconn, a major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone maker, disclosed in July it was a shareholder of embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup.

Late Friday, Foxconn said in a filing to the Taipei stock exchange its subsidiary in China had agreed to sell its entire equity stake in Tsinghua Unigroup.

Taiwan's Economy Ministry said in response that its investment commission, which has to approve all foreign investments, will ask Foxconn on Monday for a "complete explanation" about the investment.

"As for the fact that the investment was not declared beforehand, the amount will still be calculated in accordance with the formula and the penalty will be imposed in accordance with the law," it said, without giving details.