    Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese aircraft cross median line

    It also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said in a statement.

    Reuters
    August 06, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST
    The exercises, which began around 12 pm (0400 GMT), involve

    The exercises, which began around 12 pm (0400 GMT), involve "live-firing", according to state media. "Six major areas around the island have been selected for this actual combat exercise and during this period, relevant ships and aircraft should not enter the relevant waters and airspaces," state broadcaster CCTV reported. (Image: AFP)

    Taiwan scrambled jets on Saturday to warn away 20 Chinese aircraft including 14 that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, Taiwan’s defence ministry said.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Chinese #Military #Taiwan
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 06:22 pm
