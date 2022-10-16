English
    Taiwan says it will not back down on its sovereignty

    The statement came shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech at the opening of a the Communist Party Congress in Beijing that it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the use of force over Taiwan.

    Reuters
    October 16, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

    Taiwan will not back down on its sovereignty or compromise on freedom and democracy, and its people clearly oppose Beijing’s idea of ”one country, two systems” management for Taiwan, the self-ruled island’s presidential office said on Sunday.

    Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region is the common responsibility of both sides and meeting on the battlefield is not an option, Taiwan’s presidential office said in the statement.
