English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Taiwan pleads with citizens not to change name to 'Salmon'

Under the two day promotion which ended Thursday, any customer whose ID card contained "Gui Yu" -- the Chinese characters for salmon -- would be entitled to an all-you-can-eat sushi meal along with five friends.

AFP
March 23, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
AFP

AFP

A top Taiwanese official issued a plea on Thursday for people to stop changing their name to "salmon" after dozens made the unusual move to take advantage of a restaurant promotion.

In a phenomenon that has been dubbed "Salmon Chaos" by local media, around 150 mostly young people flocked to government offices in recent days to officially register a change in their name.

The cause of this sudden enthusiasm was a chain of sushi restaurants.

Under the two day promotion which ended Thursday, any customer whose ID card contained "Gui Yu" -- the Chinese characters for salmon -- would be entitled to an all-you-can-eat sushi meal along with five friends.

Taiwan allows people to officially change their name up to three times.

Close

Related stories

But Taiwanese officials were not amused.

"This kind of name-change not only wastes time but causes unnecessary paperwork," deputy interior minister Chen Tsung-yen told reporters as he urged the public to "cherish administrative resources".

"I hope everyone can be more rational about it," he added.

Local media ran interviews with people who took advantage of the promotion.

"I just changed my name this morning to add the characters 'Bao Cheng Gui Yu' and we already ate more than Tw$7,000 ($235)," a college student surnamed Ma told TVBS news channel in southern Kaohsiung city.

Roughly translated, Ma's new moniker means: "Explosive Good Looking Salmon".

"I've changed my first name to salmon and two of my friends also did," a woman surnamed Tung told SET TV. "We'll just change our names back afterwards."

Other salmon-themed names reported in local media included "Salmon Prince," "Meteor Salmon King" and "Salmon Fried Rice"

The United Daily News reported that one resident decided to add a record 36 new characters to his name, most of them seafood themed, including the characters for "abalone", "crab" and "lobster".
AFP
TAGS: #Taiwan #World News
first published: Mar 23, 2021 02:19 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.