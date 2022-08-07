English
    Taiwan is not a part of U.S. but Chinese territory, says Chinese foreign minister

    August 07, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

    Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that Taiwan is not part of the United States but Chinese territory, in the latest diplomatic invective against U.S. policy since a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    The United States has been engaging in "sophistry” on the Taiwan question, and China’s actions on Taiwan have been just, appropriate and legal, as well as being aimed at safeguarding the country’s sacred sovereignty and territorial integrity, Wang said during a visit to Bangladesh.
