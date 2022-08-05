English
    Taiwan Apple Inc supplier Pegatron: No stoppage in shipments from mainland China plant

    Contrary to media reports, production has not halted, and there is no stoppage in shipments, the Taiwanese firm said.

    Reuters
    August 05, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Apple Inc iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp's mainland China plant is operating normally, the company said in a statement on Friday.

    Contrary to media reports, production has not halted, and there is no stoppage in shipments, the Taiwanese firm said.
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:14 am
