Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: AP

Taiwan announces new-look military drills to counter China

China claims sovereignty over US ally Taiwan, which split from the mainland amid civil war in 1949.

Associated Press
Taiwan's military has announced a series of newly designed large-scale military drills for this year in response to China's continuing threat to use force to gain control over the island.

While Taiwan's armed forces regularly hold such exercises, the official Central News Agency quoted Defense Ministry planning chief Major General Yeh Kuo-hui as saying this year's drills are "being drafted based on newly adopted tactics for defending against a possible Chinese invasion."

China claims sovereignty over US ally Taiwan, which split from the mainland amid civil war in 1949.

Chinese President Xi Jinping renewed the threat of force in his January 2 message to the island, saying China reserved that right if necessary to counter interference by external forces and what he called an extremely small number of Taiwanese separatists.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 11:09 am

tags #China #Taiwan #world

