 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Tactical masterplan, and grit, take France into World Cup final

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST

Morocco, the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup, had built their success on brilliant defending and fast counter attacks, but they got a taste of their own medicine when France abandoned possession early on and struck after five minutes.

France's Aurelien Tchouameni, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Mike Tyson claimed that everybody has a plan, until they get punched in the face, which is precisely what happened to Morocco when they were bounced out of the World Cup in a 2-0 defeat by heavyweights France in their semi-final clash on Wednesday.

Morocco, the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup, had built their success on brilliant defending and fast counter attacks, but they got a taste of their own medicine when France abandoned possession early on and struck after five minutes.

Theo Hernandez's high hooked finish from a deflected Kylian Mbappe shot put the defending champions ahead and forced Walid Regragui's team to take the initiative, ending the game with more possession than Les Bleus.

Nayef Aguerd and captain Romain Saiss, who were not 100% fit, were replaced just before kickoff and early in the first half respectively, leaving Morocco to abandon plan B, and go for plan C after just 21 minutes.

While they showed they were lively in attack, as Hugo Lloris had to stretch to parry away Azzedine Ounahi's fierce 25-metre strike, Morocco were exposed and Olivier Giroud went close on the counter when his brutal shot crashed onto the post.

Regragui had noted on Tuesday that France were tactical masters and able to adjust to any opponents as he praised Didier Deschamps as the best coach in the world.