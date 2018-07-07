App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Syrian troops celebrate recapture of border crossing

Troops captured the Naseeb border crossing a day earlier, after rebels announced they had reached an agreement with Russian mediators to end the violence in the southern province of Daraa and surrender the crossing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Syrian soldiers are celebrating the recapture of the main border crossing with Jordan, raising portraits of President Bashar Assad and tearing down rebel flags.

State-run Ikhbariya TV showed troops at the crossing Saturday, some flashing victory signs and pumping fists in the air.

One officer told the TV that troops have taken up positions along the border with Jordan and are removing illegal crossing points.

The rebels seized control of the crossing in 2015, severing a lifeline for Syrian exports and disrupting a trade route between Syria and Jordan, Lebanon and the oil-rich Gulf countries.
