Syria says Israel hits Homs outposts, sources say air bases bombed

Reuters
Apr 02, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

The Israeli military declined to comment on the report of the latest strike in Syria, the third since March 30 and only a day after another attack on March 31 that killed an officer in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the Guards said.

Israel launched "an aerial aggression from the direction of northwest Beirut targeting some outposts in Homs city and its countryside at 00:35 a.m.", the Syrian defence ministry said in a statement on state media.

Israel targeted outposts in Syria's Homs province in a raid early on April 2, the Syrian defence ministry said, while Western intelligence sources said the strikes hit a series of air bases in the central region of the country where Iranian personnel are based.

Two Western intelligence sources who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter said the rocket strikes targeted the T4 air base located west of the ancient city of Palmyra, and al Dabaa airport near al Qusayr city near the Lebanese border, an area with members of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.