Syria crisis LIVE: Erdogan welcomes strikes, says operation a message to Assad

Turkey's Erdogan welcomes Western attack on Syria, says operation a message to Assad

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed U.S., British and French forces' airstrikes on Syria, saying that the operation sent a message to Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad.

"With the joint operation by US, UK and France on Saturday, the Syrian regime received the message that its massacres wouldn't be left unanswered," Erdogan told his ruling AK Party supporters in an Istanbul meeting.

"The innocent Syrian people should have been defended long ago," Erdogan added. (Reuters)