Syria crisis LIVE: US, UK, France launch missile strikes against Assad regime

Apr 14, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Pro-Assad official says targeted bases were evacuated on Russian warning
Syria attacked just as it had chance for peace: Russian foreign ministry
Red line set by France in 2017 has been crossed: French president Macron
Russian Ambassador warns US of consequences
Strikes Violate International Law: Syria
Struck Syria, But Message to Anyone Using Chemical Weapons: British PM May
Storm Shadow Missiles Used To Attack: Britain
Planes prepare to take off as part of the joint airstrike operation, in this still image from video footage obtained on April 14 from social media. Image: Reuters
The Syrian government and its allies have absorbed a US-led attack on Saturday and the targeted sites were evacuated days ago thanks to a warning from Russia, a senior official in a regional alliance that backs Damascus said.
"We have absorbed the strike", the official told Reuters.
"We had an early warning of the strike from the Russians ... and all military bases were evacuated a few days ago," the official said. Around 30 missiles were fired in the attack, and a third of them were shot down, the official said.
"We are carrying out an assessment of the material damages," the official added.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been backed in the seven-year-long Syrian war by Russia, Iran, and Iran-backed Shia groups from across the region, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.
Syria attacked just as it had chance for peace: Russian foreign ministry
Syria has been attacked just as it had a chance for peace, Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday, hours after US, British and French forces pounded Damascus with air strikes in response to a suspected poison gas attack last week.
"First the 'Arab spring' tested the Syrian people, then Islamic State, now smart American rockets. The capital of a sovereign government, trying for years to survive under terrorist aggression, has been attacked," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.
"You have to be quite abnormal to attack Syria’s capital just at the moment when it had a chance for a peaceful future," she wrote.
According to a CNN International report, a US official said the strikes targeted three sites:
A scientific research center in Damascus
A chemical weapons storage facility located west of Homs, Syria
A chemical weapons equipment storage facility and command post near second target
Red line set by France in 2017 has been crossed: French president Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said France had joined the United States and Britain in an ongoing operation of strikes to target "the capacities of the Syrian regime to produce and use chemical weapons".
"We cannot tolerate the normalization of the use of chemical weapons," he said in a statement issued shortly after huge explosions were heard in Syria's capital early Saturday followed by the sound of airplanes overhead.
For Macron, "the facts and the responsibility of the Syrian regime are not in doubt", concerning the "deaths of dozens of men, women and children" in what he said was a chemical weapons attack on April 7 in Douma.
"The red line set by France in May 2017 has been crossed," he said. "I have ordered the French army to intervene tonight as part of an international operation in coalition with the US and Britain directed against the secret chemical arsenal of the Syrian regime," he said.
Anti-aircraft fire is seen over Damascus,Syria early on Saturday. Image: Reuters
Russian Ambassador warns US of consequences
Russia's ambassador to the United States has warned that there would be consequences for the US-led military strikes on Syria, adding that it was not acceptable to insult Russia's president.
"A pre-designed scenario is being implemented," Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Twitter. "Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences."
"Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible," he added. "The US - the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons - has no moral right to blame other countries."
Strikes Violate International Law: Syria
Syrian state media lambasted U.S.-led air strikes on Saturday as a breach of international law and said the attack had targeted army depots in the Homs area.
"The tripartite aggression is a flagrant violation of international law," state news agency SANA said.
Struck Syria, But Message to Anyone Using Chemical Weapons: British PM May
May said while the strike was targeted at Syria, it sent a message to anyone who used chemical weapons. Britain has accused Russia of being behind a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in England last month, a charge Moscow has rejected. "We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised – within Syria, on the streets of the UK, or anywhere else in our world," May said.
Another Chemical Attack in Syria may Have Happened: US
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he is "absolutely confident" that Syrian President Bashar Assad is behind the alleged chemical attack on his people that the US and allies retaliated against Friday night. Mattis told reporters he is certain Assad conducted a chemical attack on innocent people. Mattis added that there may have been a second chemical attack in Syria.
Storm Shadow Missiles Used To Attack: Britain
Britain's Ministry of Defence said four Tornado jets using Storm Shadow missiles had taken part in the attack which had been designed to target a military facility where it was assessed Syria had stockpiled chemicals. "Very careful scientific analysis was applied to determine where best to target the Storm Shadows to maximise the destruction of the stockpiled chemicals and to minimise any risks of contamination to the surrounding area," the British MoD said in a statement.
President Trump's televised address on strikes against Syria
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday she had authorised British forces to conduct precision strikes against Syria to degrade its chemical weapons capability. "This is not about intervening in a civil war. It is not about regime change," May said in a statement. "It is about a limited and targeted strike that does not further escalate tensions in the region and that does everything possible to prevent civilian casualties."
"These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster instead," Trump said referring to Assad and his suspected role in the chemical weapons attacks.
A US official told Reuters the strikes were aimed at multiple targets and involved Tomahawk cruise missiles.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said she had authorized British armed forces "to conduct co-ordinated and targeted strikes to degrade the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capability." The military action is not about intervening in Syria's civil war or changing its government, she said.
The US president had sharply critical words for both Russia and Iran, which have backed Assad's government. "To Iran and to Russia, I ask, what kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?" Trump said.
"The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons," Trump said.
"A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad," Trump said in an address from White House.
Trump said a combined operation with France and Britain was under way and that they were prepared to sustain the response until Syria stopped its use of chemical weapons. The operation by the three allies came after a poison gas attack in Syria that killed at least 60 people last week.
US President Donald Trump has ordered precision strikes targeting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons capabilities, as explosions were heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus.