Syria crisis LIVE: Air strikes were right and legal, says Britain; France says analysis of open sources, intelligence proved gas attack

highlights
France concluded after technical analysis of open sources and "reliable intelligence" that a chemical attack on Douma on April 7 was carried out by Syrian government forces, a declassified intelligence report showed on Saturday. The report was released after coordinated strikes by Britain, France and the United States on Syrian government targets overnight.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a press conference at 10 Downing Street, London on Saturday. Image: Reuters
Attack on Syria was 'right and legal': British PM May
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday said it was right and legal to order cruise missile strikes against Syria after a chemical attack on civilians in the town of Douma. May said the aim was to deter the Syrian authorities from further use of chemical weapons and to send a message to the wider world that it was unacceptable to use such weapons.
"It was both right and legal to take military action together with our closest allies to alleviate further humanitarian suffering by degrading the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capability," May said.
She added that she would address parliament on Monday. May said intelligence and open source accounts indicated that the Syrian government was behind the attack in Douma last Saturday. "Reliable intelligence indicates that Syrian military officials coordinated what appears to be the use of chlorine in Douma on April 7. No other group could have carried this attack," May said. "The [Syrian] opposition does not operate helicopters or use barrel bombs."
Syrian soldiers hold their weapons as they dance and chant slogans against US President Trump during demonstrations following the air strikes. Image: AP
UK Prime Minister Theresa May says need for fast action, operational security led to strike without vote in Parliament. She added that reports indicate barrel bomb used in Syrian regime chemical attack on Douma
Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the overnight US-led missile attack on Syria and called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, the Kremlin said on Saturday. Putin said the US actions in Syria made the humanitarian catastrophe worse and caused pain for civilians, as well has damaging international relations.
A Royal Forces aircraft prepares for landing at British Royal Air Forces base in Akrotiri, near the costal city of Limassol, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Saturday. Image: AP
Britain had to act with speed, PM May will update parliament: Defence Minister
British Prime Minister Theresa May needed to act with speed when she ordered a missile attack on Syria and she will update parliament on Monday, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson told BBC radio. All crews from the Royal Air Force Tornado jets returned safely, Williamson said. When asked if there would be more military action against Syria, Williamson said he thought the Western strikes had so far had sufficient effect.
Attacking Syria a crime, US president, UK PM are criminals: Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said an attack on Syria by the United States, France and Britain on Saturday was a crime and would not achieve any gains. "US, allies will not gain any achievements from crimes in Syria. Attacking Syria is a crime. US president, UK prime minister and the president of France are criminals," Khamenei said in a speech cited by Iranian TV.
Syria strikes an 'important signal' to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli minister
US-led strikes in Syria are an "important signal" to Iran, Syria and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a senior Israeli cabinet minister said on Saturday.
"The use of chemical weapons crosses a red line that humanity can no longer tolerate," Yoav Gallant, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet, said on Twitter. "The American attack is an important signal to the axis of evil - Iran, Syria and Hezbollah," Gallant said.
An Israeli official said Israel was notified of the strikes ahead of time. Asked how much advanced warning Israel had received, the official told Reuters: "Between 12 and 24 hours, I believe."
Asked whether Israel helped choose targets, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "Not to my knowledge."
Iran's Revolutionary Guards warn US, say aftermath will not be in their best interest: Fars
An official in Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday said the fallout from US-led attacks on Syria will be at Washington's expense. "With this attack...the situation will become more complex, and this will surely be at the expense of the United States, which will be responsible for the aftermath of upcoming regional events that will certainly not be in their interest," Yadollah Javani, the Guards' deputy head for political affairs, told Fars news agency.
French Mirage, Rafale jets and frigates involved in Syria strikes: Source
French Mirage and Rafale fighter jets were involved in air strikes on Syria together with four frigate warships, a presidency source said on Saturday. This included an air defence frigate, three multi-mission frigates, Mirage 2000 jets, Rafale, AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) and support and supply assistance, the source said.
The strikes were aimed at a research centre and two production sites, the source said. The air strikes are over but the military is ready to act upon request, the source said.
Syria says 110 missiles fired in strikes
A Syrian military statement said the US, Britain and France fired 110 missiles during a joint attack on targets in Damascus and outside.
Brig. Gen. Ali Mayhoub, who read the statement on Syrian TV, said "our air defenses effectively shot down most of them." He says one of the missiles hit the Scientific Research Center in Barzeh near Damascus, damaging a building. In Homs, one of the missiles was derailed injuring three people, he said. Mayhoub says the attacks "will not deter" the Syrian military from its ongoing war to eradicate "armed terrorists" from Syrian territory.
Syria's Foreign Ministry earlier said the attack coincides with the arrival of a fact-finding mission from the international chemical weapons watchdog to inspect the site of the alleged attack in the town of Douma, and "aims to hinder its work."
The OPCW had said that its experts would be visiting Douma on Saturday.
A Syrian soldier at a check point in Damascus on Saturday. Image: Reuters
NATO chief 'supports' Syria strikes
The head of NATO expressed his support for Western strikes in Syria today after bombings targeting Bashar al-Assad's regime in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack. "I support the actions taken by the United States, the United Kingdom and France... This will reduce the regime's ability to further attack the people of Syria with chemical weapons," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement. "NATO considers the use of chemical weapons as a threat to international peace and security, and believes that it is essential to protect the Chemical Weapons Convention," the statement added. "This calls for a collective and effective response by the international community."
Syrians gather in capital in defiance after air strikes
Hundreds of Syrians gathered at landmark squares in the Syrian capital on Saturday, honking their car horns, flashing victory signs and waving Syrian flags in scenes of defiance that followed unprecedented joint air strikes by the United States, France and Britain.
"Good souls will not be humiliated," Syria's presidency tweeted after the air strikes began.
Immediately after the attack, hundreds of residents began gathering in the landmark Omayyad square of the Syrian capital. Many waved Syrian, Russian and Iranian flags. Some clapped their hands and danced, other drove in convoys, honking their horns in defiance. "We are your men, Bashar," they shouted.
Syrian state TV broadcast live from the square where a large crowd of civilians mixed with men in uniforms, including an actor, lawmakers and other figures. "Good morning steadfastness," one broadcaster said.
US, allies responsible for fallout of Syria strikes: Iran
Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the US-led attacks on Syria and said Washington and its allies would bear responsibility for the consequences in the region and beyond, state media said.
"Undoubtedly, the United States and its allies, which took military action against Syria despite the absence of any proven evidence ... will assume the responsibility for the regional and trans-regional consequences of this adventurism," Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by state media. "Iran is opposed to the use of chemical weapons on the basis of religious, legal and ethical standards, while at the same time it ... strongly condemns (using this) as an excuse to commit aggression against a sovereign state," it added.
Iran has been Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's most supportive ally against insurgents throughout the conflict. Iran-backed militias first helped his army stem rebel advances and, following Russia’s entry into the war in 2015, turn the tide decisively in Assad’s favour.
Analyst Hossein Sheikholeslam, a former Iranian ambassador to Damascus, told state television the attacks would help unite Syrians behind the government. "These attacks will stabilise the Syrian government... and unite the different tribes in Syria as Syrians become aware of their honour and come to the defence of the independence, territorial integrity and the government of their country," Sheikholeslam said.
Over 100 missiles fired at Syria, 'significant number' intercepted, says the Russian defence ministry
Syria 'most serious threat' to international peace, security: UN chief
Syria represents the "most serious threat" to international peace and security, UN chief Antonio Guterres said today, urging all the member states to show restraint and avoid any acts that could escalate the situation and worsen suffering of the Syrian people. "I have been closely following the reports of air strikes in Syria conducted by the US, France and the UK. There's an obligation, particularly when dealing with matters of peace and security, to act consistently with the Charter of the United Nations and with international law in general. The UN Charter is very clear on these issues," he said.
"I have repeatedly expressed my deep disappointment that the Security Council failed to agree on a dedicated mechanism for effective accountability for the use of chemical weapons in Syria. I urge the Security Council to assume its responsibilities and fill this gap," he said. Guterres said he will continue to engage with member states to help achieve this objective.
Russia likely to call UN meeting over Syria attack: Russian lawmaker
Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Saturday that Russia was likely to call for a meeting of the United Nations security council to discuss US, British and French air strikes on Syria, RIA news agency cited him as saying. "The situation is being analysed right now. Russia will demand a meeting of the UN security council, I am sure," Dzhabarov, who is the deputy head of Russia's foreign affairs committee, was quoted by RIA as saying.
Russian, Syrian and Iranian flags were seen during protests against the air strikes in Damascus. Image: Reuters
Syrians wave Russian and Syrian flags during a protest against US-led air strikes in Damascus. Image: Reuters