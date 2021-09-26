MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Attend Quants League - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Switzerland to vote on allowing same-sex marriage in referendum

According to the latest opinion poll, supporters of same-sex marriage were in the lead

Reuters
September 26, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
The federal government and parliament have already approved the amended law, but opponents led by the SVP forced a referendum on the issue under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy. (Representative image: Reuters)

The federal government and parliament have already approved the amended law, but opponents led by the SVP forced a referendum on the issue under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy. (Representative image: Reuters)

Voters in Switzerland, one of the last Western European countries that still bans gay marriage, will decide in a referendum on September 26 whether to allow same-sex couples to get married and adopt children.

The federal government and parliament have already approved the amended law, but opponents led by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) forced a referendum on the issue under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy.

According to the latest opinion poll, supporters of same-sex marriage were in the lead, with 63 percent of respondents saying they were in favour, but the "no" campaign has gathered steam over the last weeks.

First indications from the vote are expected at around 1030 GMT and the final result is due later in the day.

The amended law will make it possible for same-sex couples to get married, and to adopt children unrelated to them. Married lesbian couples would also be allowed to have children through sperm donation, currently legal only for married heterosexual couples.

Close
It will also make it easier for foreign spouses of a Swiss individual to get citizenship.
Reuters
Tags: #Current Affairs #Switzerland #world
first published: Sep 26, 2021 11:01 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.