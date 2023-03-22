 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Swiss suspends bonus payouts to Credit Suisse staffers

Associated Press
Mar 22, 2023 / 12:07 AM IST

The Swiss Department of Finance says federal law allows the government to set remuneration-related measures in cases involving Switzerland's biggest banks.

Credit Suisse's financial crisis saw a deal with UBS brokered by the Swiss government

Switzerland's government said Tuesday that it's ordering Credit Suisse to temporarily suspend bonuses for employees after orchestrating a plan for the No. 2 Swiss bank to be taken over by rival UBS.

The Swiss Department of Finance says federal law allows the government to set remuneration-related measures in cases involving Switzerland's biggest banks.

Late last week and into the weekend, authorities in Switzerland, backed by the central bank and financial regulators, scrambled to cobble together a $3.25 billion sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.

An outflow of deposits and years of trouble raised fears that it could fail and trigger an international financial crisis after the collapse of two U.S. banks.