App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, the man and the murder

Here are some details about Palme's life and death.

Reuters
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

The 1986 murder of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme generated dozens of conspiracy theories but few serious leads. Swedes are hoping prosecutors will identify the person responsible for his death on Wednesday.

Here are some details about Palme's life and death.

PERSONAL AND POLITICAL LIFE

Close

* Olof Palme was born in Stockholm on Jan 30, 1927, the youngest child of a prominent and wealthy family.

related news

* After studying law, he was elected to parliament in 1958, rising though the ranks of the left-wing Social Democrat party despite his patrician roots.

* He became prime minister in 1969 and led the expansion of Sweden's welfare state. Increased taxation and stronger labour unions put him at odds with the business community and the political right.

* His 1972 condemnation of the U.S bombing of Hanoi during the Vietnam war strained diplomatic ties with the United States and Sweden hosted U.S citizens fleeing the draft.

* He was also a vocal supporter of economic sanctions against apartheid South Africa.

* After a period out of power, he served as prime minister again in 1982 until his death.

THE MURDER

* On the night of 28th February 1986, Palme was shot once in the back at close range as he walked with his wife Lisbeth along a busy street in central Stockholm.

* The single bullet severed Palme's spinal cord, killing him instantly. He was 59 years old. A second bullet grazed Lisbeth.

* Several witnesses glimpsed an assailant clad in a dark jacket or coat, who fled the scene into a dark alley and up a flight of steps to a road above.

* The murder weapon, believed to a Smith & Wesson .357 magnum revolver or similar weapon, was not recovered.

* A suspect with links to right-wing groups was taken into custody 17 days after the murder but was quickly released.

* The lead investigator resigned after no evidence was found in a 1987 raid on a bookshop linked to the Kurdish separatist group PKK, which had recently been named a terrorist organisation by Palme's government.

* Christer Pettersson, who had a previous murder conviction, was convicted of the crime in 1989 but freed by a higher court amid doubts over the process by which Lisbeth identified him from a police line-up.

* Since his acquittal, no suspects have been arrested and the unsolved murder has frustrated four lead investigators.

* Swedish police visited South Africa in 1996 after a former police commander there alleged the murder had been directed by apartheid-era security forces seeking to silence critics abroad.

* Bestselling Swedish crime author and journalist Stieg Larsson was working on a theory connected to the South African security apparatus until his death in 2004.

* Other theories have fingered diverse groups ranging from right-wing elements in Sweden's police to Croatian separatists.

* Thousands of people have been questioned and more than 130 people have confessed to the crime, which became a national obsession, with an army of amateur sleuths chasing the culprit and the 50 million Swedish crown ($5.42 million) reward.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #Olof Palme #Politics #Sweden #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

As diners flock to delivery apps, restaurants fear for their future

As diners flock to delivery apps, restaurants fear for their future

Bypassing theatrical release of films does not make any 'economical sense' for producers: PVR CMD Ajay Bijli

Bypassing theatrical release of films does not make any 'economical sense' for producers: PVR CMD Ajay Bijli

How’s the economy doing? Watch the dentists

How’s the economy doing? Watch the dentists

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.