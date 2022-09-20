English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Swedish central bank surprises with full percentage point rate hike

    The hike was the biggest since November 1992, when the Riksbank also raised its key rate by a full percentage point.

    Reuters
    September 20, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
    Sweden (Representative image: Reuters)

    Sweden (Representative image: Reuters)

    Sweden's central bank hiked interest rates by a full percentage point to 1.75% on Tuesday in surprise move and warned that more was to come as it sought to get to grips with surging inflation.

    The hike was the biggest since November 1992, when the Riksbank also raised its key rate by a full percentage point.

    "Inflation has become higher than in the Riksbank's previous forecast in June, and it is expected to rise further during the year," the Riksbank said in a statement.

    "The forecast for the policy rate is that it will continue to be raised in the coming six months."

    There is little the central bank can do about the current level of inflation. But rate-setters do not want surging prices to spill over into higher wage demands, which would make the job of returning to the 2% inflation target much harder in the longer term.

    Close

    Hikes will continue despite forecasts the economy is heading for a sharp downturn - possibly even a recession.

    The overwhelming majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 75 basis point hike this week. Two analysts expected a full percentage point.
    Reuters
    Tags: #interest rates #Swedish Central Bank #World News
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 01:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.