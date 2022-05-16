Sweden to apply for NATO membership: PM Magdalena Andersson

Representative Image

Sweden will apply for membership in NATO as a deterrent against Russian aggression, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday in a historic reversal of the country's decades-long military non-alignment.

"The government has decided to inform NATO that Sweden wants to become a member of the alliance. Sweden's NATO ambassador will shortly inform NATO," Andersson told reporters a day after neighbouring Finland made a similar announcement.





