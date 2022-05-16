English
    Sweden to apply for NATO membership: PM Magdalena Andersson

    "The government has decided to inform NATO that Sweden wants to become a member of the alliance. Sweden's NATO ambassador will shortly inform NATO," Andersson said.

    May 16, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Sweden will apply for membership in NATO as a deterrent against Russian aggression, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday in a historic reversal of the country's decades-long military non-alignment.

    "The government has decided to inform NATO that Sweden wants to become a member of the alliance. Sweden's NATO ambassador will shortly inform NATO," Andersson told reporters a day after neighbouring Finland made a similar announcement.



    first published: May 16, 2022 06:55 pm
