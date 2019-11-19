App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sweden says it is dropping Julian Assange rape investigation

The 48 year-old Australian citizen has repeatedly denied the allegation against him, made in 2010

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A Swedish prosecutor said on November 19 she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after a review of the evidence.

"I'm holding this press conference to inform you I'm discontinuing the preliminary investigation"," Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said.

The 48 year-old Australian citizen has repeatedly denied the allegation against him, made in 2010.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 06:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Julian Assange #world

