Sweden resumes arms exports to Turkey after NATO membership bid

Sweden’s Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP) said on Friday it had resumed giving permissions for exports of military equipment to Turkey, reversing a ban in place since 2019.

The policy reversal was linked to Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, of which the Nordic country sought membership earlier this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the agency said.

The ISP began giving export permits during the third quarter but did not reveal which companies or products had been given the go-ahead, citing confidentiality.

Sweden and Finland had banned arms exports to Turkey after its Syria incursion against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara considers the group identical to PKK.

Turkey in May this year said it had received positive signals with regards to a lifting of the embargo.