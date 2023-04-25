English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway

    The rocket reached an altitude of 250 km where experiments were carried out in zero gravity, the agency said in a statement.

    Reuters
    April 25, 2023 / 09:47 PM IST
    Rocket

    Rocket

    A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp early on Monday from Esrange Space Center in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.

    The rocket reached an altitude of 250 km where experiments were carried out in zero gravity, the agency said in a statement.

    "It landed in the mountains at 1,000 meters altitude, and 10 kilometers from the closest settlement," Philip Ohlsson, head of communications at SSC, told Reuters on Tuesday.

    There are routines in place when things go wrong and we inform both Swedish and Norwegian governments, and other actors, he said.

    Work on retrieving the payload is underway and an investigation is being launched to determine the technical details behind the unplanned flight path, the agency said.

    Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority was not immediately available for a comment.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Norway #research rocket #space #Sweden
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 09:47 pm