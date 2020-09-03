172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|svp-group-inks-mou-with-rajasthan-govt-to-invest-rs-4000-crore-in-aviation-textile-sectors-5791281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 07:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SVP Group inks MoU with Rajasthan govt to invest Rs 4,000 crore in aviation, textile sectors

Investment of Rs 4,000 crore is estimated under the projects which would generate employment for more than 4,000 people, an official release said.

Reuters

The Rajasthan government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ShriVallabh Pittie (SVP) International Group for development of facilities related to aviation, defence and textile sectors.

The MoU was signed between the company representatives and state industry department officials in presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The company representatives made a presentation at a meeting chaired by Gehlot which was also attended by Industry Minister Prasadi Lal Meena, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup and others, it said.

The company proposed to develop a project for defence and aerospace, including aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, aviation academy and a project related to textile.

The projects are proposed to be developed at mutually agreed locations in the state. The state government also directed to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Industries for speedy implementation of the projects, the release said.

The state government also directed to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Industries for speedy implementation of the projects, the release said.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 07:56 am

