SVB Financial explores bankruptcy as option for asset sales

Mar 16, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST

SVB said on Monday it was considering strategic alternatives for its assets but did not disclose bankruptcy as one of the potential options.

SVB Financial Group, the company whose former subsidiary Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by U.S. banking regulators last week, is exploring seeking bankruptcy protection as one option for selling assets that include its investment bank and venture capital business, people familiar with the matter said.

SVB said on Monday it was considering strategic alternatives for its assets but did not disclose bankruptcy as one of the potential options. SVB has not made any final decisions on the path it will take and is still attempting to find buyers for assets without filing for bankruptcy, the people said.A bankruptcy filing is only one option SVB is considering. The financial firm is also exploring other restructuring and recapitalization alternatives built around its investment bank and venture capital business, one of the people said. In addition to seeking outright buyers for assets, companies in such situations sometimes attempt to find investors to put new money into an enterprise.

SVB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. regulators launched emergency measures over the weekend in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's failure that included guaranteeing uninsured deposits at the bank.