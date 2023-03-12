 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

SVB draws support from more than 100 venture firms, investors

Bloomberg
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

As of Saturday afternoon in San Francisco, about 125 venture firms including Sequoia Capital had signed on to the statement, spearheaded by venture firm General Catalyst, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Silicon Valley Bank

More than 100 venture capital and investing firms have signed a statement supporting Silicon Valley Bank, part of mounting industry calls to limit the fallout of the bank’s collapse and avoid a possible “extinction-level event” for tech companies.

As of Saturday afternoon in San Francisco, about 125 venture firms including Sequoia Capital had signed on to the statement, spearheaded by venture firm General Catalyst, according to a person familiar with the matter. First released Friday by a smaller group of signatories, the statement called the events of the last two days “deeply disappointing and concerning,” and said that the investors would continue relationships with the institution if it were bought by another entity.

Also on Saturday, the startup incubator Y Combinator posted a petition signed by hundreds of founders and chief executives to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other regulators, asking for “relief and attention to an immediate critical impact on small businesses, startups, and their employees who are depositors at the bank.” The petition asked for small businesses that had deposited funds at Silicon Valley Bank to be made whole, and for Congress to “restore stronger regulatory oversight and capital requirements for regional banks.”

On Friday, a group of investors for high-profile firms met over Zoom in a series of meetings, according to one person familiar with the discussions. General Catalyst Chief Executive Officer Hemant Taneja posted the resulting statement on Twitter following the meetings, indicating the support of Kleiner Perkins, Khosla Ventures and others. In the hours that followed more than 100 other firms signed on, including Sequoia, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.