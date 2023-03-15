English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    SVB creditors form group ahead of possible bankruptcy

    Embattled lender SVB, which was shut down last week, on Monday said it was exploring strategic alternatives and had hired a restructuring veteran, but has not said it was planning to file for bankruptcy.

    Reuters
    March 15, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST
    Silicon Valley Bank

    Silicon Valley Bank

    Creditors of Silicon Valley Bank's parent company have formed a group in anticipation of a potential bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Embattled lender SVB, which was shut down last week, on Monday said it was exploring strategic alternatives and had hired a restructuring veteran, but has not said it was planning to file for bankruptcy.

    The creditor group includes Centerbridge Partners, Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Pacific Investment Management Co, the report said, adding that they were being advised by PJT Partners Inc.

    The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Silicon Valley Bank #svb #World News
    first published: Mar 15, 2023 06:16 am