Suzuki to start testing EV prototype in India from October: Chairman

Japans's Suzuki Motor Corp will start testing prototypes of electric vehicles in India by October, its chairman said on Friday.

"We will start road-running tests using a fleet of 50 EV prototype vehicles in India from next month in order to develop safe and easy-to-use EVs for Indian customers," Osamu Suzuki said at the Global Mobility Summit at New Delhi.

The parent of India's top-selling automaker, Maruti Suzuki Ltd, would start production of lithium-ion batteries for automobiles at its plant in western India from 2020, he said.

The company would launch EVs in India around 2020 in cooperation with Toyota Motor Corp, he added.