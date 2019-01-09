Suspicious packages found at multiple consulates in Melbourne, Canberra

Suspicious packages were found at seven foreign consulates in Melbourne and the capital territory in Australia on January 9, according to reports.

It was immediately unclear if a package was found at the Indian consulate in Melbourne too.

Melbourne’s Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB) said it was assisting the Australian Federal Police “at a number of incidents at embassies across Melbourne”.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a tweet that emergency services responded to “suspicious packages” at embassies and consulates in Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and Victoria.

“The packages are being examined by attending emergency services. The circumstances are being investigated,” it said.

Australian media reported earlier that packages were sent to at least nine international missions in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, including the British, German, Swiss and Indian embassies.

Images taken by 9News showed firefighters and paramedics attending the Indian and U.S. missions in Melbourne. There were no immediate reports of any harm to staff.

A spokeswoman for the British High Commission confirmed its office in Melbourne had received a suspicious package.

"We are liaising closely with the AFP and the local authorities regarding the situation," the spokeswoman said.

"All our staff are safe and accounted for," she said.