English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Suspected gas blast at Spanish restaurant injures seven

    The blast happened at around 4 p.m. local time when the restaurant was closed, Pau Ricoma, mayor of Tarragona

    Reuters
    October 16, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    A suspected gas explosion wounded at least seven people at a Japanese restaurant in the northeastern Spanish city of Tarragona on Sunday, officials said.

    The blast happened at around 4 p.m. local time when the restaurant was closed, Pau Ricoma, mayor of Tarragona, told reporters.

    "Two people who were passing by were hurt," he told local media.

    In all, seven people were injured, two seriously. All were taken to hospital.

    "It is not clear what caused the explosion but it is almost certainly gas," Ricoma said.

    Close
    The Mossos d'Escuadra, the Catalan regional police, have opened an investigation.
    Reuters
    Tags: #blast #Spain #World News
    first published: Oct 16, 2022 10:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.