App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill nine in Niger

The attacks occurred late today in the city, a regional capital that is a frequent target of the Boko Haram jihadist group, a local official who requested anonymity told AFP.

Three suicide bombers killed at least nine people in separate attacks in the southeastern Niger city of Diffa near the border with Nigeria, shattering several months of calm in the troubled region. The attacks occurred late today in the city, a regional capital that is a frequent target of the Boko Haram jihadist group, a local official who requested anonymity told AFP.

He said "two young women and a man" blew themselves up at three different sites including an Islamic school. "For the moment there are nine dead, as well as wounded," he said.

Ibrahim Amadou, a resident, said the three detonations were "almost simultaneous" in Koura, an old district of the city, with one near the Koranic school, one near a mosque and the third by a shop.

People are afraid, "but they aren't giving in to panic," Amadou said. According to accounts on social media, three explosions were heard at around 10 pm.

related news

Another resident, Ari Maman, said he and others were surprised the attacks happened in the heavily secured city of around 600,000. "We expect attacks across the region, except in the heart of the city," he told AFP.

Security forces have cordoned off the sites and were carrying out search operations throughout the city, a security source said.

The attacks came as Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou arrived in Paris for an official visit Monday. He was to continue to Brussels Tuesday.

They also follow several months of calm in the Diffa region which since February 2015 has suffered numerous attacks by Boko Haram based across the border in northeast Nigeria.

In late April, Niamey announced a military operation against Boko Haram in the region of Lake Chad, which links Niger, Chad, Nigeria and Cameroon.

The group, which is seeking an Islamic state based on Sharia law, has caused the deaths of at least 20,000 people since it took up arms in 2009 in Nigeria.

Some 2.4 million people have been displaced in northern Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:11 pm

tags #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.