Survivors dug out of rubble in Turkey, but many families pray to find a body to mourn

Feb 19, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

”Would you pray to find a dead body? We do … to deliver the body to the family,” said bulldozer operator Akin Bozkurt as his machine clawed at the rubble of a destroyed building in the town of Kahramanmaras.

An aerial view shows damaged and collapsed buildings, in the aftermath of the earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, on February 10, 2023. The tragic earthquake kicked off a feverish online search for the world's worst earthquakes. (Image: Reuters)

Turkey Survivors were still being dug out of the rubble in earthquake-hit Turkey, but for many grieving families their only hope is that the remains of their loved ones will be found so that they can mourn at their grave site.

”You recover a body from under tonnes of rubble. Families are waiting with hope,” Bozkurt said. ”They want to have a burial ceremony. They want a grave.”

According to Islamic tradition, the dead should be buried as quickly as possible.