App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Super Pink moon, biggest and brightest full moon of 2020, to be visible on April 7

The Super pink moon is what astronomers call as a perigean full moon. At this time, the moon is at its closest distance to earth at 356,907 km away

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

We have all heard of the super moon, but now comes another phenomenon known as the Super Pink moon. And while most times, stargazers have a special place they go to, everyone is stuck at home this time, courtesy the coronavirus outbreak.

The Super Pink moon is what astronomers call as a perigean full moon. At this time, the moon is at its closest distance to earth at 356,907 km away. The full moon of April is generally called the pink moon according to old Native American culture and is really no indication of the colour the moon will take.

The best time to watch the super pink moon will be on April 7 at moonrise in the early hours of the night or at moonset before dawn. There will be a problem since you are stuck at home, thanks to the lockdown in India, but if you have an east-facing window with a clear view of the sky, it shouldn’t be a problem.

Close
However, do not expect a dramatic increase in size. The moon can appear just up to 30 percent larger than on any average day, but it will be spectacular nonetheless if caught at the right time of the night.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #India #supermoon #World News

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.