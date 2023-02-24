 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun, Sand and no inheritance tax fuel property boom in Mauritius

Bloomberg
Feb 24, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

The Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate Clubhouse. Photographer: Kamlesh Bhuckory/Bloomberg

With its long stretches of white-sand beaches, blue lagoons and lack of inheritance tax, the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius has long been a beloved destination for high-net-worth individuals in search of seclusion.

Now, a new player is upping the ante for leisure-seekers. Kerzner International, developer of the Atlantis The Royal – the ultra-luxury Dubai hotel that recently hosted Beyonce in a $100,000-a-night suite – is investing about $100 million in 52 ultra-exclusive villas on Mauritius’s eastern coast. Prices for properties on the former nine-hole golf course range from $2.8 million for a two-bedroom unit to $14.4 million for a seafront villa.

Interest has been robust, with more than 80% of all available units in final negotiations, the developer said in January. Only “a few units” with the four-bedroom configuration have yet to be sold.

Property is a key source of direct investment in Mauritius, which relies mostly on tourism and manufacturing exports for foreign currency. Between 2014 and mid-2022, foreign direct investment in high-end property totaled 63.3 billion rupees ($1.368 billion), or roughly 40% of all inflow, according to the Bank of Mauritius. As real estate has boomed, that number has been steadily ballooning. Last year, the finance ministry projected that property sales helped push inflows to 25 billion rupees.