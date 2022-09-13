English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Summit with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping to showcase 'alternative' to West: Kremlin

    Putin and Xi will be joined by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and several other countries for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Thursday and Friday.

    AFP
    September 13, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

    A regional summit this week where Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet China's Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders will showcase an "alternative" to the Western world, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

    Putin and Xi will be joined by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and several other countries for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Thursday and Friday.

    The SCO -- made up of China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four ex-Soviet Central Asian countries -- was set up in 2001 as a political, economic and security organisation to rival Western institutions.

    The meeting will be part of Xi's first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and comes with relations between Russia and the West shattered by the conflict in Ukraine.

    "The SCO offers a real alternative to Western-centric organisations," Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow.

    Close

    Related stories

    "All members of the SCO stand for a just world order," he said, describing the summit as taking place "against the background of large-scale geopolitical changes".

    The SCO, he said, "is the largest organisation in the world, it includes half the population of our planet".

    Putin will hold talks with Xi, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, Ushakov said, before attending the main session of the summit on Friday.

    On Friday he will also meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

    "The meeting with Xi is of particular importance, major international and regional topics will be discussed," including the conflict in Ukraine and growing Russia-China economic ties, Ushakov said.
    AFP
    Tags: #China #Russia #Summit #Vladimir Putin #World News #Xi Jinping
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 09:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.