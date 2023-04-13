 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sugar rally pauses after hitting decade high on shortage fears

Bloomberg
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

Raw sugar fell 1.4%, reversing an earlier jump of as much as 1.9% amid technical adjustments and profit taking, StoneX analyst Murilo Aguiar said. Futures have surged lately on prospects for limited exports out of India and concerns about production in other key growers, with Wilmar International Ltd. expecting a deficit for this season.

Sugar eased in New York, after hitting the highest in a decade on persistent worries about tight global supplies.

The market has also been driven higher by a lack of deliverable sugar ahead of the expiry of the May white-sugar contract on Friday. Large open interest signals that some traders without physical supplies may need to close out short positions, supporting prices.

The recent rally — which threatens to add to costs for manufacturers of everything from fizzy drinks to baked goods and maintain pressure on global food inflation — has also pushed futures markets into overbought territory.