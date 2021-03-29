English
Suez Canal: Stranded container ship Ever Given refloated

The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

Moneycontrol News
March 29, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
The stuck cargo ship has hit the global cargo movement through the Suez Canal (Image: AP)

The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated on March 29 and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said.

The ship was successfully re-floated at 4.30 am local time and was being secured at the moment, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services said on Twitter.

The same was confirmed by maritime traffic tracking sites Vesselfinder and myshiptracking.  The stern of the boat has moved away from the canal's western bank, according to both sites.

Asian share markets edged higher while oil prices slipped after the ship was refloated, raising hopes the vital waterway could reopen and ease global shipping backlogs.

The breakthrough came after intensive efforts to push and pull the ship with 10 tugboats and vacuum up sand with several dredgers at spring tide.

An all-Indian crew comprising 25 Indian nationals remains aboard the MV Ever Given container ship.

The MV Ever Given, longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the canal since March 23, towering over nearby palm trees and strangling world supply chains.

The crisis held up $9 billion in global trade each day, bringing disruption to the vital waterway.

Already, hundreds of vessels remained trapped in the canal waiting to pass, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle. Over two dozen vessels have opted for the alternative route between Asia and Europe around the Cape of Good Hope, adding some two weeks to journeys and threatening delivery delays.

As per estimates, around 12 percent of the global trade passes through the 193-km long canal, which is the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe. On an annual basis, around 18,800 ships pass through the canal carrying around 1.17 billion tonnes of cargo.
first published: Mar 29, 2021 09:43 am

