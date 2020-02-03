App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

London attacker tried to radicalise family member via WhatsApp group

Amman was reportedly jailed at the age of 18 in December 2018 for the possession and circulation of terrorist material.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sudesh Mamoor Faraz Amman, who was shot dead by the Police after a terrorist attack in south London on February 2, had 'expressed desire to carry out a knife attack' in his social media chat exposed in November 2018, according to the Daily Mail.

Three people suffered injuries in the attack, during which Scotland Yard officers shot dead the attacker strapped with a "hoax bomb".

Amman is said to be a London student believed to have family roots in Sri Lanka. He was reportedly jailed at the age of 18 in December 2018 for the possession and circulation of terrorist material.

According to the Daily Mail’s report, Amman tried to radicalise his younger brothers and was exposed by a Dutch blogger for posting radical material online. He used a family WhatsApp group to share recruitment material with his five younger brothers.

He sent the document, the edition 16 of an al-Qaeda magazine called Inspire, to the group that also included his extended family members in Sri Lanka. The document encouraged readers to launch lone wolf attacks, following pipe bomb attacks in New York and New Jersey in September 2016, said the report.

Amman reportedly pleaded guilty to six counts of possessing material useful for terrorism and seven counts of disseminating material on Skype between April 19, 2017, and April 2, 2018, on the basis of recklessness.

He was arrested by armed police in a street in North London after Mark Van Der Berg, a Dutch blogger who runs an anti-extremist blog, highlighted the existence of posts in a closed Telegram chat room.

His social media chat was said to have included an 'expressed desire to carry out a knife attack,' said the report. The police had found instructional material on knife fighting techniques, including documents called Bloody Brazilian Knife Fighting Techniques, US Army Knife Fighting Manual Techniques and Close Combat in Amman’s possession at the time of his arrest, added the report.

Amman was released from prison recently.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 10:44 am

tags #Current Affairs #world

