App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Sudan wants ONGC Videsh to withdraw arbitration over oil payment dues

OVL, the foreign acquisition unit of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC), filed an arbitration claim earlier this year against the government of Sudan.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sudan wants India's ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) to withdraw arbitration proceedings against the African nation as it is making efforts to mitigate default on payment of dues, OVL said in a statement on Friday.

OVL, the foreign acquisition unit of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC), filed an arbitration claim earlier this year against the government of Sudan in a London court seeking to recover dues pending for years from a project hit by the breakaway of South Sudan in 2011.

Earlier this week, a Sudanese delegation including its finance and foreign affairs minister met ONGC officials seeking withdrawal of the arbitration proceedings.

OVL, however, said it would continue with the arbitration process and work simultaneously with Sudan to find out a suitable mechanism of resolving the issues.

At the centre of the dispute is ONGC's 25 percent stake that the company had acquired in the Greater Nile Oil Project (GNOP) in Sudan in 2003. Other stakeholders include China's China National Petroleum with a 40 percent stake and Malaysia's Petronas with a 30 percent share.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 01:14 pm

tags #ONGC #OVL #Sudan #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.