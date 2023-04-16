 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sudan battles rage for second day: At least 56 civilians killed

AFP
Apr 16, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

Violence erupted early Saturday morning after weeks of power struggles between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the large and heavily-armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with each accusing the other of starting the fight.

People carrying their belongings walk along a street in Khartoum on April 16, 2023 (AFP)

Fighting in Sudan raged for a second day Sunday in battles between rival generals who seized power in a 2021 coup, leaving at least 56 civilians dead, hundreds wounded and sparking international alarm.

Deafening explosions and intense gunfire rattled buildings in the capital Khartoum's densely-populated northern and southern suburbs as tanks rumbled on the streets and fighter jets roared overhead, witnesses said.

"The gunfire and explosions are incessant," said 34-year-old Ahmed Hamid from a northern Khartoum suburb.