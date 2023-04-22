 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire

Reuters
Apr 22, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

The statement citing army chief Abdel Fatteh al-Burhan came after promises by rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, to open airports for evacuations.

Women gather to pray in Port Sudan, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, on April 21, 2023. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since the fighting erupted on April 15 between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief and the commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). (AFP)

Sudan's army said on Saturday it had agreed to help evacuate foreign nationals as sporadic gunfire and air strikes echoed across Khartoum despite promises by warring sides to cease fire for three days after a week of strife that has killed hundreds.

Sounds of fighting continued overnight but appeared less intense on Saturday morning than on the previous day, a Reuters journalist in Khartoum said. Live broadcasts by regional news channels showed rising smoke and the thud of blasts.

The army and the paramilitary RSF, which are waging a deadly power struggle across the country, had both issued statements saying they would uphold a three-day ceasefire from Friday for Islam's Eid al-Fitr holiday.