Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Study finds that days on Earth are getting longer - here's why

The researchers used a statistical method, called astrochronology ‘to look back on Earth’s geologic past, reconstruct the history of the solar system and understand ancient climate change as captured in the rock record.’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

About 1.4 billion years ago the moon was much closer to the earth. This altered the way the Earth spun around its axis leading to 18-hour long days. Eventually, the moon started moving away leading to 24-hour long days.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have published a study that says that the moon will continue to move away from the Earth and the days will get longer.

The researchers used a statistical method for the study, called astrochronology i.e. ‘to look back on Earth’s geologic past, reconstruct the history of the solar system and understand ancient climate change as captured in the rock record.’

Milankovitch cycles collectively refer to three dominant cycles of variations in the Earth's eccentricity, axial tilt, and precession. This is caused by the force exerted by other astronomical bodies like planets and the moon. These cycles determine Earth’s climate rhythms.

The professor of Geoscience at the University Wisconsin-Madison, Stephen Meyers explains, “As the moon moves away, the Earth is like a spinning figure skater who slows down as they stretch their arms out. One of our ambitions was to use astrochronology to tell time in the most distant past, to develop very ancient geological timescales. We want to be able to study rocks that are billions of years old in a way that is comparable to how we study modern geologic processes.

Currently, the moon is drifting away from the Earth at the rate of 3.82 centimetres per year. If this was to be back-calculated, then beyond 1.5 billion years ago, the moon would have been close enough to the Earth that its gravitational interactions with our planet would have ripped the moon apart. But, we know that the moon is 4.5 billion years old.

Prof. Meyers and his team are seeking better ways of knowing what our planetary neighbours were doing billions of years ago.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 03:19 pm

tags #science #world

