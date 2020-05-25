App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 07:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Students, migrants take the first flight home after being grounded for weeks due to lockdown

Flight operations remained shut for two months owing to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

As India resumed domestic passenger flights in a graded manner on Monday, hundreds of people reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport here to take early morning flights to their hometowns and workplaces.

Flight operations remained shut for two months owing to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who took first flights included paramilitary personnel, army men, students and migrants, who failed to book a ticket on special trains being run by the railways.

Close

Many said they shelled out more to reach the airport as there were limited public transport options available.

related news

With trains running full and inter-state buses remaining off the roads, Sandeep Singh, 19, spent Rs 5,500 to reach Delhi from Dehradun where he studies.

"I remained stuck in my PG. Mummy and papa were a worried lot. I am taking the first flight home," he said.

Aamir Afzal, a mechanical engineer from Patna, who had come to Delhi on an official visit on March 23, was among those who took the flights to celebrate Eid with family and friends.

“I had been staying in a hotel in Mahipalpur with my co-worker. The hotel charged us Rs 900 per day. We could not get a confirmed ticket on a train back home,” he said.

Due to the lesser number of trains, the tickets get sold out within 5-10 minutes. It is difficult for a person to book a ticket using a mobile phone, Afzal said.

Afzal's friend Rahid Ali said he was happy he would be able to join his family in Bihar's Begusarai district on Eid.

“But it will be a muted affair as so many homeless and hungry migrants who cannot afford to travel on train or flight are still stuck in various parts of the country. It doesn't suit one to celebrate the festival in such circumstances,” he said.

A few people travelled long distances only to find that their flights had been cancelled.

Naik Satish Kumar's Kolkata-bound flight got cancelled as the state decided not to resume operations till May 28.

“I travelled all the way from Ambala on a bus to take a 6-am flight to Kolkata. When I reached here, I got to know the flight had been cancelled. I am returning home now,” he said.

Excited to meet his two-year-old daughter, Santu Mandal, a resident of West Bengal's Bardhaman district, reached the airport along with brother, Nasiruddin Mandal, at 1 am, unaware that the flight to Kolkata had been cancelled.

The Mandal brothers, engaged in hand embroidery, spent Rs 12,000 to book the tickets “because we could not get a confirmed train ticket”.

It is the first time Sudhir Kumar will be on a plane.

The Army personnel posted in Punjab's Bhatinda district says he never considered taking a flight home earlier as train travel is convenient and cheap.

But trains are full already, he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 25, 2020 07:52 am

tags #India #lockdown #migrants #students

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Domestic passenger flights resume: Quarantine details for various states, UTs

Domestic passenger flights resume: Quarantine details for various states, UTs

If states want UP migrant workers back, they have to seek permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

If states want UP migrant workers back, they have to seek permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

Transfer Rs 1,000 to each Indian per month: Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo suggest Centre

Transfer Rs 1,000 to each Indian per month: Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo suggest Centre

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.