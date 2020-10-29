‘Strongly deplore personal attacks’: India backs French President Emmanuel Macron amid controversy over his Islam remarks

Calling it a violation of basic standards of international discourse, India on October 28 "strongly deplored" personal attacks on French President Emmanuel Macron after his recent stance on radical Islam.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a strongly-worded statement, condemned the terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher and asserted that there is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance.

"We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse," the MEA said.

"We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. We offer our condolences to his family and the people of France," the statement added.



Thank you @MEAIndia. France and India can always count on each other in the fight against terrorism.https://t.co/oXZ0XpKNSZ pic.twitter.com/iGylUYxUB6

— Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) October 28, 2020

Following the MEA statement, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain thanked India saying both countries can count on each other in the fight against terrorism.

Macron has been facing criticism from various Muslim-majority countries after he took a tough stand on radical Islam and defended a caricature of Prophet Muhammad.

The French president said that Islam was a religion in crisis. His comments came in the backdrop of the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty on October 16 outside Paris. He had shown caricatures of Prophet Muhammad to his students.

(With inputs from PTI)