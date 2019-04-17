App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strong political beliefs may hamper ability to think logically: Study

The research, published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, also shows that when confronted with the unsound reasoning of opposing groups, people become better able to identify flawed logic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

People's ability to think logically suffers when they are faced with arguments that go against their political belief systems, a study has found.

The research, published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, also shows that when confronted with the unsound reasoning of opposing groups, people become better able to identify flawed logic.

The researchers from the University of Virginia and University of California, Irvine in the US studied ideological belief bias among 924 American liberals and conservatives from a website YourMorals.org.

Visitors to the site evaluated the logical soundness of classically structured logical syllogisms supporting liberal or conservative beliefs. Of 16 syllogisms, half were structured as sound arguments, and half unsound.

related news

On average, participants correctly judged 73 percent of the syllogisms. However, their ability to judge correctly depended on their political views.

"Liberals were better at identifying flawed arguments supporting conservative beliefs and conservatives were better at identifying flawed arguments supporting liberal beliefs," said Anup Gampa from the University of Virginia.

The researchers also observed ideological belief bias effects among 1,489 participants from ProjectImplicit.org. The participants in this study were trained in logical reasoning before evaluating political syllogisms using language similar to what they might encounter in popular media.

Even with the training, the ability to analyse arguments fell into the same patterns. They found similar patterns of bias in a nationally representative sample containing 1,109 liberals and conservatives.

In the era of fake news, these logical fallacies can be even more potent.

"When two sides don't share a common view of even seemingly objective facts, these differences become embedded in our collective reasoning ability," said Sean Wojcik from the University of California, Irvine.

"Our biases drive us apart not only in our disagreements about political and ideological worldviews, but also in our understanding of logic itself," said Wojcik.

Researchers not that in our political world, we might not be as vigilant as we think about the logical grounding of our own beliefs and "we might be unreasonably harsh about the logical grounding of the belief of those we disagree with."

Despite this, being able to hear the other side can open us to our own flawed arguments, they said.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #world

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after KXIP vs RR match

Bharat Poster: Katrina Kaif is the 'madam' to Salman Khan's 'sir'

Mental Hai Kya poster: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are looking bo ...

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and other Avengers share this specia ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Five times the actor blew us away with ...

Jabariya Jodi wraps shoot: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra are all ...

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League: Preview, Live ...

'Heroine Look' a Big Challenge for Alia Bhatt in Kalank As She Says 'I ...

Chandrababu Naidu or Jagan Reddy? Who is Astrologers Pick to be Next A ...

I Have a Wife, Daughter, Son-in-Law and Nephews. Modi Has No One: Shar ...

Vir Das on Working in American TV Series Whiskey Cavalier: I’m a Sma ...

Tara Sutaria Gets to Sing in the Hindi Remake of RX100 Starring Ahan S ...

Sony PlayStation 5 Details Revealed: 8K Gaming, Backward Compatibility ...

In BJP and Left’s Tug of War for Raiganj Seat, Can Congress Emerge W ...

China Says No April 23 Deadline on Terrorist Tag for Masood Azhar, Sta ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP moves Election Commission against t ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

Lok Sabha elections: 97 seats go to polls tomorrow

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will perform ...

Beer vs spirits: Why UBL commands higher valuation over USL

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Women's representation in Lok Sabha polls: On election-eve, Tamil Nadu ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

State of Working India Report 2019: Country's unemployment crisis is r ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup launched in India, priced ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.