"Strong likelihood" of more dangerous COVID-19 variants, WHO experts warn
The WHO said: "New concerning variants of COVID-19 are expected to spread around the world, making it even harder to halt the pandemic."
AFP
July 15, 2021 / 09:43 PM IST
The World Health Organization (WHO)'s emergency committee warned on July 15 that the new concerning variants of COVID-19 are expected to spread around the world, making it even harder to halt the pandemic.
"The pandemic is nowhere near finished," the committee said in a statement, highlighting "the strong likelihood for the emergence and global spread of new and possibly more dangerous variants of concern that may be even more challenging to control".