you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 09:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Strong earthquake of 7.4 magnitude hits southern Mexico, people run into streets in capital

The US Geological Survey said the quake's magnitude was 7.4, revised down from an earlier estimate of 7.7. The earthquake was centered in the Pacific coastal state of Oaxaca.

Reuters
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
Representational Image (Wikimedia)

A strong earthquake hit southern Mexico on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the center of the capital Mexico City hundreds of miles away, and sending people fleeing their homes into the streets.

The US Geological Survey said the quake's magnitude was 7.4, revised down from an earlier estimate of 7.7. The earthquake was centered in the Pacific coastal state of Oaxaca.

Reuters witnesses in Mexico City saw no initial signs of injuries or damage.

Close

Quakes of such size can be devastating. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck central Mexico in 2017 killed 355 people in the capital and the surrounding states.

Situated at the intersection of three tectonic plates, Mexico is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries. The capital is seen as particularly vulnerable due to its location on top of an ancient lake bed.

 

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:56 pm

