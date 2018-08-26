App
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Strong 6.0 quake hits western Iran: USGS

The shallow quake hit 26 kilometres southwest of the city of Javanrud in Kermanshah province, the USGS said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck western Iran near the border with Iraq early today, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake hit 26 kilometres southwest of the city of Javanrud in Kermanshah province, the USGS said.

In its initial assessment, the USGS issued a yellow alert for quake-related fatalities, saying "some casualties are possible and the impact should be relatively localised."

Iran sits on top of two major tectonic plates and sees frequent seismic activity.
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 09:24 am

