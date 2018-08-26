Strong 6.0 quake hits western Iran: USGS

A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck western Iran near the border with Iraq early today, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake hit 26 kilometres southwest of the city of Javanrud in Kermanshah province, the USGS said.

In its initial assessment, the USGS issued a yellow alert for quake-related fatalities, saying "some casualties are possible and the impact should be relatively localised."

Iran sits on top of two major tectonic plates and sees frequent seismic activity.